Beautiful weather continues this week

Morning: Patchy fog and clouds. Mid 40s.
Afternoon: Decreasing clouds with sunshine. High 69.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 45.
Tomorrow: Sun and clouds. High 66. Low 42.
After a rainy and cooler weather trend last week, things change for the better this week. A lot of really nice days coming up this week with sunshine and warmer weather.
Expect fog in higher elevations this morning along with cloud cover. The fog and clouds make way for sunshine later this morning. Highs reach near 70 this afternoon. The nice weather continues tomorrow with sunshine and highs in the mdi 60s. There is the possibility to see a passing shower south of the Mohawk Valley tomorrow afternoon, but this is a very small chance.
Wednesday and Thursday get even nicer! They look like top 10 days with low humidity, sunny skies, and a slight breeze. Highs on Wednesday reach the mid 60s and the low 70s on Thursday. A pop up shower is possible Friday, but still continuing to see sunshine and warm weather. Highs reach the low 70s. The weekend looks nice so far with sunshine on Saturday and a slight chance of showers on Sunday.