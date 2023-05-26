Beautiful weather continues this weekend, starting to turn attention to lack of rainfall

The unofficial start to summer is here this coming weekend, and we're definitely in for summer-like weather! After a gorgeous day here in CNY today, tonight, temperatures cool back down into the 40s and upper 30s. Widespread frost is not expected tonight however outlying areas in higher elevations could see patchy frost. Saturday will be sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Sunday will be slightly warmer reaching the low 80s by the afternoon. Sunshine continues into Memorial Day with highs reaching the mid 80s.
Next week favors additional dry weather, and we aren't looking to see any notable rainfall for the near future. We might enter June well behind average in terms of rainfall since totals measured at Griffiss in Rome picked up just over an inch of rain this month compared to around 4 inches we typically see in May. We aren't in a drought but we will definitely need the rain come the end of next week.