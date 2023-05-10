Beautiful weather continues

Tonight: Clear. Low 42.
Thursday morning: Sunny. Upper 40s.
Thursday afternoon: Faded sunshine. High 75.
Thursday evening: Sunny. Low 70s.
The weather looks beautiful for the remainder of the week!
Faded sunshine continues this evening. The faded sunshine is being caused by wildfire smoke originating from Canada. The smoke will stay high in the atmosphere and won't affect air quality, but it will bring a beautiful sunset and sunrise. Chilly tonight, with overnight lows in the low 40s.
A beautiful stretch of weather continues. Sunny skies on Thursday with highs in the mid 70s. Warm on Friday, with mostly sunny skies and highs near 80. The weather this weekend looks pleasant, with partly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the low 70s on Saturday and mid 60s on Mother's Day. It now looks dry on Monday and Tuesday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s. Partly sunny on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 60s.