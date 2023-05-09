Beautiful weather continues

Tonight: Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Low 38.
Wednesday morning: Sunny. Upper 40s.
Wednesday afternoon: Faded sunshine. High 69.
Wednesday evening: Sunny. Low 60s.
The weather looks beautiful for the remainder of the week!
Faded sunshine continues this evening. The faded sunshine is being caused by wildfire smoke originating from Canada. The smoke will stay high in the atmosphere and won't affect air quality, but it will bring a beautiful sunset and sunrise. Chilly tonight, with overnight lows in the upper 30s.
A beautiful stretch of weather continues. Sunny skies on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 60s. Mostly sunny skies on Thursday and noticeably warmer, with highs in the mid 70s. A slight chance of a shower on Friday. Warm, with highs in the upper 70s. The weather this weekend looks pleasant, with partly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday, with highs near 70. Showers return early next week.