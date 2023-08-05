Beautiful weather expected this weekend!

After some nasty storms yesterday, things will be quiet for the near term as high pressure from Canada moves over CNY. Today, lingering clouds and fog make way for sunshine by the late morning to early afternoon. Highs are expected to climb into the mid 70s with noticeable but low humidity which will decrease throughout the day. Clear skies tonight will cause temperatures to fall into the upper 40s to low 50s across the area before we see a slightly warmer day Sunday with plenty of sunshine.
5:30PM Update: Humidity will skyrocket come Monday as a warm front arrives from the southwest. The day starts out with early AM spotty light to moderate rainfall and overcast skies. As a trailing cold front pushes through late Monday and into early Tuesday morning most of the severe weather risk stays generally south of CNY. This is the latest info we have from only a couple models that just came in this afternoon, we will provide updates if anything changes tomorrow.