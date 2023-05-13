Beautiful weather this Saturday

A beautiful day is expected this Saturday. Sunshine with thin clouds throughout the morning and early afternoon and high temperatures reaching the low 70s! Aside from the noticable breeze I might consider it another top-10 day with very low humidity making the air feel comfortable. As skies continue to clear tonight, we cool back down into the 30s which is another reminder we are not out of the frost season yet and to bring some plants that don't like the cold inside at night at least for the near future.
Mother's day is still looking nice with sunshine and slightly cooler temps compared to today with highs reaching the low 60s. With the breeze it won't feel as warm, however we remain entirely dry throughout the weekend with low humidity! The workweek next week also favors a dry weather pattern aside from a cold front initiating some showers Tuesday evening.