Beautiful weather this Sunday!

After a pretty active day for weather, things are shaping up beautifully to wrap up the weekend this Sunday! All the rain pushed out the heat and humidity for New York State and especially CNY. Clouds make way for sunshine today with highs expected to climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s so if you delayed any outdoor plans yesterday, today will be the perfect day to reschedule!
Partly cloudy tonight with a chance for lake-effect (yes you heard correctly) clouds and light drizzle in northern Oneida County before we continue the day mostly dry with an isolated shower or storm possible in the evening. Beyond Monday though, the middle of the week is looking dry with plenty of sunshine and low humidity which is expected to slowly return by the end of the workweek.