Beautiful week ahead

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 39.
Tuesday morning: Mostly sunny. Upper 40s.
Tuesday afternoon: Mostly sunny. High 66.
Tuesday evening: Mostly sunny. Low 60s.
The weather looks spectacular for most of this week!
The hazy skies this evening are caused by smoke from wildfires originating in Canada. This smoke looks to stay in the upper atmosphere, meaning it doesn't look to cause any serious air quality issues. For tonight, expected hazy skies and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Mostly sunny skies tomorrow, with highs in the mid 60s.
The weather will gradually warm up for the remainder of the week. Sunny skies on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 60s. Warm on Thursday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. A brief shower is possible on Friday, with highs in the mid 70s. The weather over the weekend looks pleasant, with partly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday. Warm on Saturday, with highs in the low 70s. A bit cooler Sunday, but still comfortable, with highs in the upper 60s. Rain is possible on Monday, with highs in the upper 60s.