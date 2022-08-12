Beautiful weekend ahead!

Tonight: Chilly and clear. Low 48.
Saturday Morning: Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Mid 50s.
Saturday Afternoon: Mostly sunny. Low 70s.
Saturday Evening: Mostly sunny. Mid 70s.
A beautiful and breezy end to the work week today. Plenty of sunshine! An almost complete opposite of last weekend, we are tracking very low humidity in our area for the next couple days. Because of the low humidity, we will be falling into the low 50s to upper 40s overnight with clear skies. Patchy fog is possible with the very light winds overnight as well. A cool start tomorrow morning warming up into the mid 70s by the afternoon, a perfect day to spend time outside.
A little warmer on Sunday, with increasing clouds and slowly rising humidity ahead of some possible rain that could move into the area later on Sunday night and into Monday morning. Forecasting the rain chances starting next week are very complicated due to a very weak jet stream, however we will continue to see chances for rainfall throughout the beginning of next week. No rain chance currently looks to be a widespread event.