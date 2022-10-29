Beautiful weekend ahead!

Saturday Morning: Chilly. Sunny. Upper 30s.
Saturday Afternoon: Sunny. Upper 50s.
Saturday Evening: Sunny. Lower 60s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lower 60s.
After another chilly night last night, we start out today on the cool side, warming up from the 30s into the upper 50s to low 60s by the afternoon. Along with pleasant temperatures this afternoon, sunshine is expected across the board for a beautiful late October Saturday! Tonight, temps get chilly again dropping down to near or below freezing in a lot of areas, however another nice and sunny day is expected for Sunday.
Clouds begin to arrive late Sunday evening, and with these clouds comes some chances for rain during Halloween. The more new information we get, the less of a washout Halloween is looking. The most likely weather expected at this point for trick-or-treating will be cloudy skies with maybe some light showers or drizzle. More detailed forecast info will be available in Sundays forecast.