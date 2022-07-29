Beautiful weekend ahead

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 58.
Saturday: Partly sunny. High 77. Low 56.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 84.
The weather looks beautiful as we head into the weekend. For tonight, expect partly to mostly clear skies. Cooler and more comfortable, with overnight lows in the upper 50s. Beautiful on Saturday, with partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70s. Noticeably warmer on Sunday, with sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s.
The humidity increases as we head into next week, along with the heat. Hot and humid on Monday, with an isolated storm. Highs in the upper 80s. Scattered thunderstorms are expected on Tuesday, with highs in the low 80s. A heat wave is expected near the end of the week, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.