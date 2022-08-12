Beautiful weekend in store

Morning: Sunny. Upper 50s.
Afternoon: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Breezy. High 75
Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. Low 48
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High 77. Low 52.
High pressure moves in today and into the weekend, bringing dry and comfortable conditions. Mostly sunny and breezy today, with highs in the mid 70s. Turning chilly tonight, with temperatures falling into the 40s by tomorrow morning! Mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Weather begins to turn more uncertain starting next week, largely depending on the exact location of the jet stream. The most likely scenario is increasing chances for rain showers throughout the week, with average to below-average temperatures.