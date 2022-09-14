Bill Kardas

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a * Special Marine Warning for... Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay to the St. Lawrence River... * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 446 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing waterspouts was located 8 nm west of Stony Point, or 21 nm northwest of Mexico Bay, moving southeast at 25 knots. HAZARD...Waterspouts, wind gusts 34 knots or greater, and small hail. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. * Locations impacted include... Selkirk Beach, Southwick Beach, Stony Point, North Pond, Henderson Harbor and Sandy Island Beach. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Thunderstorms can produce sudden waterspouts. Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Seek safe harbor immediately. Report severe weather to the Coast Guard or the National Weather Service. && WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE; HAIL...<.75IN; WIND...>34KTS