The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...
Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay to the St. Lawrence River...

* Until 615 PM EDT.

* At 446 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing
waterspouts was located 8 nm west of Stony Point, or 21 nm
northwest of Mexico Bay, moving southeast at 25 knots.

HAZARD...Waterspouts, wind gusts 34 knots or greater, and small
hail.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally
hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly
higher winds and suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...
Selkirk Beach, Southwick Beach, Stony Point, North Pond, Henderson
Harbor and Sandy Island Beach.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Thunderstorms can produce sudden waterspouts. Waterspouts can easily
overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Seek safe harbor
immediately.

Report severe weather to the Coast Guard or the National Weather
Service.

&&


WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE;
HAIL...<.75IN;
WIND...>34KTS

Bill Kardas

  • 0

Tonight: A passing shower early. Otherwise mostly clear and cool. Low 40s.

Thursday morning: Sunny. Mid 40s.

Thursday afternoon: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Mid 60s.

Thursday evening: Mostly clear. Mid 50s.

Temperature trend

A secondary cold front arrives tonight and brings a brief taste of fall to Central New York. More summer like temperatures will return heading into the weekend.

A few showers are expected this evening. Turning much cooler tonight, with clearing skies and overnight lows in the low 40s. Outlying areas fall into the upper 30s. Feeling like fall on Thursday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s. Chilly again tomorrow night, with overnight lows in the low 40s. Partly sunny on Friday, with highs in the upper 60s.

Warmer weather returns for the weekend, with partly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the upper 70s. A brief shower is possible late Sunday. Warm on Monday, with scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs near 80. Warm again on Tuesday, with sunshine and highs in the low 80s. Mostly sunny on Wednesday and warm, with highs in the upper 70s.

