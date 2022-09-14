Bill Kardas

Tonight: A passing shower early. Otherwise mostly clear and cool. Low 40s.
Thursday morning: Sunny. Mid 40s.
Thursday afternoon: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Mid 60s.
Thursday evening: Mostly clear. Mid 50s.
A secondary cold front arrives tonight and brings a brief taste of fall to Central New York. More summer like temperatures will return heading into the weekend.
A few showers are expected this evening. Turning much cooler tonight, with clearing skies and overnight lows in the low 40s. Outlying areas fall into the upper 30s. Feeling like fall on Thursday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s. Chilly again tomorrow night, with overnight lows in the low 40s. Partly sunny on Friday, with highs in the upper 60s.
Warmer weather returns for the weekend, with partly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the upper 70s. A brief shower is possible late Sunday. Warm on Monday, with scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs near 80. Warm again on Tuesday, with sunshine and highs in the low 80s. Mostly sunny on Wednesday and warm, with highs in the upper 70s.