Bitter cold on the way

Tonight: Snow squalls followed by much colder and windy weather. Low -3.
Friday morning: Mostly cloudy and frigid. -5 to 0.
Friday afternoon: Mostly cloudy and frigid. High 3.
Friday evening: Mostly cloudy and frigid. -10 to 0.
A wind chill warning is in effect for all of Central New York for Friday and Friday night. Wind chills are expected to bottom out between -20 to -30.
An arctic front arrives tonight, producing a burst of snow, wind, and whiteout conditions as snow squalls move through between 9-11 pm. Temperatures are expected to drop below zero by tomorrow morning. Mostly cloudy and frigid tomorrow, with air temperatures only in the low single digits. Wind chills throughout the day expected between -10 to -25. Frigid weather continues tomorrow night, with overnight lows between -10 to -20 and coldest wind chills overnight to -30.
Not quite as frigid on Saturday, with less wind and mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries are possible late in the day. Highs in the teens. Cloudy skies on Sunday and noticeably warmer, with highs in the 30s. Snow showers are possible on Monday, with highs in the upper 30s. Mild weather arrives next week, with rain showers and highs in the 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday.