Bitter cold on the way

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO
1 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds to 35 knots and waves
11 to 15 feet. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, heavy
freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater expected,
and may rapidly accumulate on vessels.

* WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario from
Sodus Bay to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 10 PM EST this evening. For
the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, from 1 AM Friday to 1 AM EST
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO NOON
EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 35 below zero.

* WHERE...In New York, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida,
Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan
counties. In Pennsylvania, Susquehanna and Northern Wayne
counties.

* WHEN...From 7 AM Friday to noon EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest wind chills are expected to
be Friday evening into early Saturday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

&&

Bitter cold on the way

  • Updated
  • 0

Tonight: Snow squalls followed by much colder and windy weather. Low -3.

Friday morning: Mostly cloudy and frigid. -5 to 0.

Friday afternoon: Mostly cloudy and frigid. High 3.

Friday evening: Mostly cloudy and frigid. -10 to 0.

Snow squalls tonight

A wind chill warning is in effect for all of Central New York for Friday and Friday night. Wind chills are expected to bottom out between -20 to -30.

An arctic front arrives tonight, producing a burst of snow, wind, and whiteout conditions as snow squalls move through between 9-11 pm. Temperatures are expected to drop below zero by tomorrow morning. Mostly cloudy and frigid tomorrow, with air temperatures only in the low single digits. Wind chills throughout the day expected between -10 to -25. Frigid weather continues tomorrow night, with overnight lows between -10 to -20 and coldest wind chills overnight to -30.

Not quite as frigid on Saturday, with less wind and mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries are possible late in the day. Highs in the teens. Cloudy skies on Sunday and noticeably warmer, with highs in the 30s. Snow showers are possible on Monday, with highs in the upper 30s. Mild weather arrives next week, with rain showers and highs in the 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

