Bitter cold weather expected across CNY

Morning: Mostly cloudy and frigid. Around 0.
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy and frigid. Dropping temperature 0 to -5
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and frigid. Low -15
Tomorrow: Warming up quickly. High 12. Low 10.
A wind chill warning is in effect for all of Central New York for Friday and Friday night. Wind chills are expected to bottom out between -20 to -30.
Temperatures are dropping steadily and will continue to drop throughout the day. Mostly cloudy and frigid, with windy conditions. Wind chills throughout the day expected between -10 to -25. Frigid weather continues tonight, with overnight lows between -10 to -20 and coldest wind chills overnight to -30.
Not quite as frigid tomorrow, with less wind and mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries are possible late in the day. Highs in the teens. Cloudy skies on Sunday and noticeably warmer, with highs in the 30s. Snow showers are possible on Monday, with highs in the upper 30s. Mild weather arrives next week, with rain showers and highs in the 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday.