Dry start to the weekend

Today: Cloudy with rain developing in the afternoon. High 68.
Tonight: Rain tapering off. Low 49.
Sunday: Clouds giving way to sunshine. High 72.
A mild start to the weekend, with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures beginning in the low 60s. Rain arrives this afternoon, between 3-6 pm. Temperatures top near 70 before the rain arrives. Rain continues through tonight before coming to an end before Sunday morning.
Clouds give way to sunshine on Sunday. Pleasant, with high in the low 70s. The weather next week looks fabulous, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s Monday and Tuesday. An isolated shower is possible Wednesday afternoon and evening.