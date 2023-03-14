 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 8
inches. Storm total snowfall of 6 to 9 inches in the valleys,
and 9 to 16 inches in the higher elevations. Winds gusting as
high as 40 mph will cause blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE...In New York, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Tompkins,
Madison, Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and
Sullivan counties. In Pennsylvania, Northern Wayne county.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all
travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit
www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic
conditions.

How much snow fell locally from the nor'easter

Snow began yesterday and piled up throughout the day today.  The heaviest snow fell in higher elevations east of Utica.  Here's a look at totals across the local area:

Worcester 19"

South Columbia 18"

Stratford 17"

Westford 16"

Litchfield 16"

Eaton 14"

Decatur 13.5"

Curtis Corners 13"

Schuyler 13"

Gray 12"

Floyd 12"

West Winfield 12"

Waterville 12"

Jordanville 12"

New Hartford I 11.5"

Town of Russia 11"

Springfield Center 11"

New Hartford II 10.6"

Utica 9.5"

Hartwick 9"

Forestport 8.5"

Westmoreland 8"

Norway 8"

Otego 8"

Morris 7.5"

Frankfort 7"

Edmeston 7"

Cassville 7"

Boonville 7"

Whitesboro 6"

Rome 3"

Thank you to all who sent in snowfall totals.  If you'd like to send one into the weather department, our email is weather@wktv.com

