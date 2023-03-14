How much snow fell locally from the nor'easter

Snow began yesterday and piled up throughout the day today. The heaviest snow fell in higher elevations east of Utica. Here's a look at totals across the local area:
Worcester 19"
South Columbia 18"
Stratford 17"
Westford 16"
Litchfield 16"
Eaton 14"
Decatur 13.5"
Curtis Corners 13"
Schuyler 13"
Gray 12"
Floyd 12"
West Winfield 12"
Waterville 12"
Jordanville 12"
New Hartford I 11.5"
Town of Russia 11"
Springfield Center 11"
New Hartford II 10.6"
Utica 9.5"
Hartwick 9"
Forestport 8.5"
Westmoreland 8"
Norway 8"
Otego 8"
Morris 7.5"
Frankfort 7"
Edmeston 7"
Cassville 7"
Boonville 7"
Whitesboro 6"
Rome 3"
Thank you to all who sent in snowfall totals. If you'd like to send one into the weather department, our email is weather@wktv.com