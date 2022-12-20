Local Impacts of the Late Week Storm

If you haven't heard by now, a large portion of the country will see significant impacts from a large storm moving across the country. This area of low pressure will develop Thursday in the Great Plains and track to our northwest on Friday. The storm is expected to rapidly develop and be quite strong, causing damaging winds, rain, snow, and ice across the country.
As for local impact, we can expect to see a wintry mix begin with this system on Thursday. Watch out for slippery roads north and east of Utica, where a combination of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain is possible. A wet inch or two of accumulations is possible in the higher elevations north and east.
Winds pick up Thursday night into Friday as rain becomes steadier and heavier. Temperatures climb well above freezing, into the 40s by Friday morning as heavy rain continues. A general 1-2" of rainfall is expected, which is enough to cause ponding on roadways and localized flooding can't be ruled out.
The biggest concern is the impact this could have on travel as much colder air arrives. A very powerful arctic blast arrives with a cold front Friday afternoon. Temperatures look to drop from the upper 40s to low 20s in just a few hours. This significant drop below freezing is expected to produce a widespread flash freeze. Standing water left untreated will freeze. There looks to be no break in precipitation during the freeze as rain changes to snow. There's a gigantic question mark still on how much snow could accumulate on the back end of this system. If we do see accumulation it looks short but heavy. Regardless of snow accumulation, the larger issue looks to be the ice that accumulates as temperatures plunge into the teens and single digits Friday night.
There will also be wind with this storm, too. Wind gusts could top between 40-50 mph, with higher gusts possible in the higher elevations. Scattered power outages are possible. The winds look to peak as the front moves through, but they will also continue into Saturday. With temperatures only in the teens on Saturday, wind chills look to be near or below zero at times. At least the weather looks dry for travelers on Saturday and Sunday across Central New York.