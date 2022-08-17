Northern Lights tonight and tomorrow night

A geomagnetic storm taking place tonight and tomorrow night means we might be able to catch the northern lights locally. Unfortunately, the cloud cover tonight looks thick and widespread.
Central New York isn't the only spot stuck in the clouds. The broader picture shows a large area of cloud cover across the Northeast. The clearing line looks to be to the southwest in Western NY and the Finger Lakes.
The best chance to catch this locally looks to be tomorrow night. The geomagnetic storm continues and skies look to turn partly cloudy.