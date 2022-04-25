Skywarn spotter class taking place Wednesday

The National Weather Service in Binghamton is offering a virtual SKYWARN class on Wednesday, April 27th. The class will begin at 6:30 pm and typically runs 90 minutes to two hours. The Binghamton office covers Oneida, Otsego, Madison, and Chenango Counties of Central New York.
Participants to this class will learn about different types of severe weather in Central New York and how to observe and report this information. Participants will earn a SKYWARN spotter certificate which is used to report damage and weather observations to the National Weather Service.
To register in advance, click this link below.
https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2988049714165149965