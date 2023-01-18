Snowier weather in the extended forecast

The weather had to change at some point. Sustaining above freezing temperatures and a general lack of snowfall is not something close to normal for Central New York in the heart of the winter season. That's been the case since after Christmas. Over the past 27 days, only 0.6" of snow has been recorded for the City of Utica. During this stretch, the average is closer to 20".
Changes are coming. First, another ice event is expected Thursday. Widespread snow changes to sleet/freezing rain late Thursday morning, lingering into Thursday afternoon and evening. Watch out for ice accumulation on untreated surfaces. Ice accumulation is possible in the Mohawk Valley, up to 1/4". This isn't enough to cause power outages, but it is enough to notice an ice buildup.
As colder air arrives from the northwest, ice changes to snow on Friday. Widespread light snow is expected to fall in the Mohawk Valley, with 1-2" of accumulation possible. The hilltops north of the Valley could see 2-5" of accumulation.
Looking ahead, there are signs that winter is coming back. Low pressure is expected to develop along the coast Sunday afternoon, swinging up the coast Sunday night into Monday as a potential nor'easter. There are several different tracks in play as of Wednesday, so it's too early to put out a snowfall forecast. Our concern from the forecasting standpoint is how much mixing takes place and if it does remains all snow, what area gets hit the hardest? We're continuing to follow forecasting information and will have a better idea by Friday.
There's surprising consistency in the data for maybe another coastal storm on Wednesday of next week. We'll see how that plays out once we get through Sunday's one.
Long range weather patterns are hinting at a budge in the pattern we've seen over the past 4 weeks. The jet stream may finally start dropping south by the end of the month, bringing more seasonably cold, perhaps below average temperatures to the Northeast. Stay tuned.