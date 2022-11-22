Stormtracker 2 Winter Outlook 2022-2023

The Stormtracker 2 weather team is calling for 65-85" of snow throughout the winter season for the City of Utica along with slightly above average temperatures.
The upcoming winter is expected to be driven by La Niña, a weather pattern in the Pacific Ocean that influences the jet stream across North America. La Niña is when trade winds across the Pacific Ocean become stronger, bringing colder than average water temperatures across the Eastern Pacific. Cooler water tends to favor drier weather along the Western US Coast.
La Niña also influences weather system in North America. The overall jet stream looks to favor western runners, or storms that typically produce more mixed precipitation (snow, ice, rain) in Central New York. This also looks to favors a better than average chance of seeing more thaws in the winter.
The very warm start to November has brought the temperatures of the Great Lakes to near record levels. Heavy lake effect snow is possible, especially early this season, as lake temperatures remain very warm.
Overall, expect similar snowfall and temperatures compared to the last two winters, where La Niña was also present.