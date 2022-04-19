Thousands of power outages from snowstorm

Tonight: Light rain/snow. Low 34.
Tomorrow Morning: AM flurries. Mid 30s.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Mid 40s.
Tomorrow Evening: Partly cloudy. Mid 40s.
Widespread wet heavy snowfall from a nor'easter that moved up the coast early this morning has bright power outages across the region. Over 30,000 houses/buildings are without power as of 4pm in our area. This is expected to continue into this evening and possibly for the next day or so. We are expecting gusty winds this evening that could continue to cause additional outages from fallen trees. Light rain and snow will turn to majority light snow tonight as temperatures fall close to freezing. After light flurries tomorrow morning, skies clear towards the afternoon with highs in the mid 40s. Sunny skies will cause a lot of the snow we got today to begin melting quickly, however there is a high chance Wednesday night of temperatures falling below freezing. Watch out for patchy icy spots by early Thursday morning.
Rain arrives Thursday with highs in the low 50s, and temperatures continue to climb heading into the weekend. Besides some brief light showers Saturday night, the weekend overall is looking warm and dry.