Widespread frost tonight

Tonight: Clear with frost. Low 27.
Thursday morning: Sunny. Mid 40s.
Thursday afternoon: Sunny and much warmer. High 66.
Thursday evening: Sunny. Pleasant. Low 60s.
*A freeze warning is in effect for all of Central New York for tomorrow night into Thursday morning*
Sunshine continues this evening, with clear skies tonight. Record cold tonight, with widespread frost. Overnight lows in the upper 20s. Sunshine is expected on Thursday in abundance, with warmer temperatures. Highs in the mid 60s. Warmer weather on Friday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s.
Our next chance for rain is Saturday, with highs in the mid 60s. A shower is possible early Sunday, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Sunny and pleasant on Monday, with highs in the mid 60s. Mostly sunny on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 70s. Mostly sunny on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 70s.