Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...West winds to 40 knots and waves 16 to 21 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida and Otsego counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Wind continues tonight and tomorrow

Tonight: Windy. Lake effect snow, heaviest north of the Mohawk Valley. Low 28.

Thursday Morning: Windy. Lake effect snow, heaviest north of the Mohawk Valley. Low 30s.

Thursday afternoon: Windy. Lake effect snow, heaviest north of the Mohawk Valley. Low 30s.

Thursday evening: Mostly cloudy. Winds slowly diminishing. Upper 20s.

Wind

*A Stormtracker 2 Alert Day continues tonight and Thursday morning due to a combination of strong winds and locally heavy lake effect snow.*

Windy weather continues tonight, with wind gusts between 30-40 mph. Power outages will remain possible over the next 24 hours. Lake effect snow develops tonight and falls heavy north of the Mohawk Valley. A general 4-8" off accumulation is possible across Northern Oneida, Northern Herkimer, and Hamilton Counties. Little accumulation is expected in and south of the Mohawk Valley.

Windy weather continues tomorrow, with peak winds up to 40-45 mph in the late morning to early afternoon. Cold with snow showers. Highs in the low 30s. Winds finally diminish tomorrow evening, with mostly cloudy skies and much more pleasant weather on Friday. Highs in the mid 40s. Rain on Saturday and windy, with highs near 50. Mostly cloudy on Sunday and Monday, with highs in the upper 30s. Rain on Tuesday, followed by dry weather on Wednesday.

