Boilermaker Weekend Forecast

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Low. 53.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 75. Low 50.
Sunday: Sunny. High 76. Low 56.
The weather looks spectacular for Boilermaker Weekend! Low humidity, comfortably cool temperatures, and little wind is expected throughout the weekend.
A cold front is currently passing over Central New York this evening. This front is dry, meaning we won't be seeing much rain if any in our area with some passing clouds. What will be noticeable is the dew points feeling much more refreshing for the weekend.
High pressure brings lots of sunshine and very comfortable weather. Highs tomorrow are expected to climb into the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. Boilermaker Sunday looks beautiful, with a cooler than usual start to the race! At the start of the 5k, expect temperatures in the mid 50s. For the start of the 15k, expect temperatures to be near 57 degrees. Temperatures during the race looks to be in the low to mid 60s with lower than usual humidity. Mostly sunny on Sunday afternoon, with highs in the mid 70s.
Warmer weather is expected on Monday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. Showers and storms return Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the low 80s. Partly sunny on Thursday, with highs in the low 80s.