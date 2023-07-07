Boilermaker Weekend Forecast

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Not as humid. Low 62.
Saturday: Partly sunny. Pleasant. High 83. Low 61.
Sunday: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms developing. High 77.
The weather turns less humid heading into Boilermaker weekend. Expect thunderstorms through early this evening, with locally heavy rainfall. The weather dries out tonight, with patchy fog and lows in the low 60s. Pleasant on Saturday, with partly sunny skies. Warm, but less humid, with highs in the low 80s.
We're tracking rain and a few thunderstorms for Boilermaker Sunday. At this point, the call is for a dry start, with rain and a few thunderstorms developing during the morning. Once the rain moves in, it looks to stick around for most of the day. Cooler, with highs in the upper 70s. Check back this weekend for updates.
Partly sunny on Monday with the chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Partly sunny and humid on Tuesday and Wednesday. Very warm, with highs in the mid 80s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible on Thursday and Friday, with highs in the low 80s.