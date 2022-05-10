Bonus weather!

Tonight: Clear and cool. Low 41.
Tomorrow morning: Sunny. Warming up fast. 50s-60s.
Tomorrow afternoon: Sunny and warm. High 78.
Tomorrow evening: Mostly clear. 60s.
Sunny, beautiful, warm weather looks to continue throughout the week. A very pleasant evening is expected, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Clear skies tonight and cool, with overnight lows in the low 40s.
Sunny and beautiful weather is expected tomorrow, with highs in the upper 70s. Partly sunny skies on Thursday and Friday, with highs near 80! The humidity looks to stay low throughout the week, but you might want to think about putting on the AC. Overnight lows are expected to drop only into the 60s by Friday night and into the weekend.
Heading into the weekend, clouds will increase as well as the chance for thunderstorms late Saturday as well as Sunday. Temperatures are expected to climb into the 70s over the weekend. Unfortunately, viewing conditions don't look great right now for the lunar eclipse expected on Sunday night. We will keep you updated on the viewing situation throughout the week. Cooler weather is expected early next week, with light rain on Monday followed by highs in the low 60s on Tuesday.