"Boom or Bust" meteor storm tonight

Tonight: Mild. Mostly clear. Low 60s.
Tomorrow Morning: Partly cloudy. Upper 60s.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Low 80s.
Tomorrow Evening: Partly cloudy. Mid 80s.
Warm and humid today, but otherwise a beautiful Memorial Day. Tonight will be mild, with temperatures in the low 60s. Tonight we also could see a "Boom or Bust" meteor storm happening late between 12:45 AM and 1:17 AM. These meteors must be moving at an exact speed to be seen, otherwise the storm will bust. If predictions were correct, we could see 1000 meteors per hour during the event. These meteors will be faint, but a new moon will make it much easier to see. This event is very unlikely to happen but the possibility is still there.
Tomorrow we will see similar conditions to today. Highs in the mid to upper 80s with higher humidity. A few brief pop-up showers could be possible in the Southern Valleys towards the evening. We are tracking some unsettled weather for Wednesday, possibly a day long event of rainfall from two fronts influencing our weather. We are just getting new information tonight and tomorrow with increased accuracy to better predict what will happen, and we will keep you updated tonight and tomorrow.