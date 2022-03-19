Break in heavy rain today, thunderstorms later this evening

Morning: Heavy rain ends. Upper 40s.
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Light sprinkles. High 64.
Evening: Thunderstorms develop. Windy. Low 60s.
Tomorrow: Cooler. Light rain showers. High 46.
A mild day today after morning showers brought lighting in some areas. Temperatures continue to warm under mostly cloudy skies with light sprinkles possible. High 64. By the evening, around 5-6 PM, thunderstorms can develop into our area. Heavy rainfall expected until early tonight, as thunderstorms move east and bring lighter rainfall into tonight. Cold air follows bringing temperatures into the 40s for tonight and tomorrow. Breezy conditions remain into Sunday, with scattered light rain throughout the day for the first day of Spring. The high of 46 occurs early in the morning, with temperatures dropping continuously into Monday morning.
Average March temperatures return after an entire week of above normal highs. A dry stretch of weather ahead for Monday through Wednesday, with rain returning on Thursday.