Breezy and slightly cooler this Sunday

As widespread rain comes to an end this morning, most of our area has picked up over an inch of rainfall. Thankfully rainfall rates were just low enough to not trigger any flood warnings, however just be careful of ponding on roadways when driving this morning. We do dry out later on today with a chance for some pop-up showers primarily south of the Mohawk Valley, and a chance for some peeks of sunshine in the Valley itself!
A solar storm is set to reach Earth tonight and tomorrow being strong enough for CNY to see a very faint glow on the northern horizon. Unfortunately, clouds may be an issue tonight preventing a good look at them. If you do luck out with cloud cover, your best bet will be a camera with long exposure due to how faint the lights will be.
Highs for the day today will reach the mid 50s, and this weather pattern of more mild temperatures will continue at least until the end of the month. Unsettled weather with clouds and pop-up showers will stick around for the start of the workweek, and a mixture of clouds and sun will be the primary weather system throughout the middle and end of the workweek.