Breezy, but dry today

Morning: Partly cloudy. Low teens.
Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Breezy. High 36.
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 24.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High 47. Low 32.
Waking up this morning cold, but dry and temperatures in the upper single digits and teens. Winds pick this afternoon, especially in areas in higher elevations south of the Mohawk Valley. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Temperatures will rise even more tomorrow with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 40s.
Tracking some afternoon rain on Tuesday that could be heavy at times, with highs in the low 50s. Winds pick up again on Tuesday and Wednesday with wind gusts reaching 40+ mph. Some light showers will linger into Wednesday morning before we dry out for the day. Highs still in the mid 40s. Cooling down for Thursday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 20s. Our next chance for snow looks to be Friday, with highs in the upper 20s. Drying out once again for Saturday, with highs in the mid 20s.