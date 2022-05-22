Brief round of storms this afternoon

Morning: Partly cloudy. Low 70s.
Afternoon: Thunderstorms starting. Upper 80s.
Evening: Thunderstorms ending. Upper 70s.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Upper 60s.
Enjoy the beautiful morning today! A round or two of brief 15-20 minute thunderstorms will roll through our area from the west. The timing is around 1PM to 2PM for the earliest storms towards Western Oneida County and the end of the storms look to leave Eastern Otsego County around 5PM to 6PM. The main risks are very gusty winds and downpours, with the potential of hail. Some areas might see multiple rounds as well. Our area looks to be clear of any tornado threats but we will keep you updated throughout the day.
After this evening, we are severe weather clear for the near future. After a dry and pleasant start to the week with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s, another round of rain is expected heading into Thursday.