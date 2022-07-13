Brief showers otherwise pleasant

Tonight: A passing shower. Low 60.
Tomorrow morning: Decreasing clouds. Upper 60s.
Tomorrow afternoon: Partly sunny. A passing shower possible. High 78.
Tomorrow evening: Partly cloudy. Low 70s.
Watch out for a passing shower this evening and tonight. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies, with temperatures falling into the upper 50s. The weather looks pleasant tomorrow, with clouds giving way to sunshine. A passing shower is possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Warmer weather returns heading into the weekend. Mostly sunny on Friday, with highs in the upper 70s. Partly sunny on Saturday, with highs in the low 80s. Warmer and more humid on Sunday, with the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Scattered showers and storms are likely on Monday, with highs in the low 80s. Partly sunny and very warm on Tuesday. Highs in the mid 80s. Hazy, hot, and humid on Wednesday, with highs near 90.