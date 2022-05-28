Brief showers today

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Lower 60s.
Afternoon: Brief rain. Upper 60s.
Evening: Mostly cloudy. Lower 60s.
Tomorrow: Top 10 Day! Mostly sunny. Upper 70s.
Later this morning, expect brief rainfall possibly lasting until the early afternoon. High 67. This evening dries up with mostly cloudy skies. Tonight gets a little chilly, with lows in the 50s however it quickly warms back up on Sunday. Tomorrow looks to be a top 10 day of the year. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s, lower humidity, and a light breeze. Memorial Day looks a little warmer with highs in the 80s and slightly more clouds.
The start to the week next week looks warm and sunny. By Wednesday night however, expect some showers or thunderstorms later on in the day as temperatures cool towards the end of the week.