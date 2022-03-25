Busy weekend of weather ahead

Tonight: Cloudy with light showers. Upper 30s.
Tomorrow Morning: Scattered showers. Mixing possible in higher elevations. Low 30s.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Light showers. High 46.
Tomorrow Evening: Partly cloudy. Upper 30s.
An eventful weekend of weather is ahead of us. Rainfall continues tonight with temperatures falling into the upper 30s. Tomorrow morning brings additional rainfall until the mid-afternoon, with mixed precipitation possible in higher elevations. Highs for the day reach the mid 40s. Skies clear up by Saturday evening, before another wave of weather brings cooler air and snowfall early morning Sunday. Winds pick up by Sunday morning as highs for the day barely reach the 30s. Most snowfall will primarily occur east of Lake Ontario in the north country and Tug Hill.
Much cooler air follows into Monday, with temperatures remaining below freezing all day. Windy day as well Monday, wind chill values, specifically in the morning could be near zero. A cool Tuesday is forecast with sunshine returning, and temperatures continue to climb later in the week. PM showers possible on Thursday, with highs reaching the 50s both Thursday and Friday.