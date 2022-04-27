Chilly and breezy today

Morning: Scattered rain and snow showers. Upper 30s.
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. High 41.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Low 30.
Tomorrow: Gradually becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. High 48. Low 25.
A chilly, breezy day. A few rain and snow showers are possible, especially in the morning and again in the evening. Little snow accumulation is expected. Mostly cloudy, with highs in the low 40s. The weather looks to clear out and turn much less cold as we head into the end of the week. Starting out cloudy, but becoming mostly sunny tomorrow, with highs in the upper 40s. Mostly sunny on Friday, with highs in the low 50s. The weather looks to remain dry and seasonably warm this weekend, with highs in the mid 50 on Saturday and low 60s on Sunday.
Unsettled weather returns on Monday and Tuesday, with rain showers and highs in the upper 60s.