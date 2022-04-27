Chilly and breezy tonight

Tonight: Flurries/Sprinkles. Breezy. Low 30.
Tomorrow Morning: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Mid 30s.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Mostly sunny. Windy. High 48.
Tomorrow Evening: Mostly sunny. Windy. Low 40s.
This evening and tonight, expect flurries or sprinkles depending on your elevation. Breaks in clouds will be possible as well, but mostly overcast skies are expected. It will remain breezy into tonight and tomorrow morning. Temperatures fall below freezing tonight, but quickly climb back into the mid 40s by the afternoon as clouds clear and sun arrives in the afternoon. It will remain windy tomorrow, as a low pressure system remains stalled over the Atlantic. This will slow down the weather systems for our the northeast, and luckily it means clear skies for the near future as a high pressure system stalls over our area.
Temperatures will continue to rise into the weekend as we expect clear skies and dry weather until Monday. We are tracking the possibility of thunderstorms Monday night, and we will keep you updated throughout the rest of the week on additional information.