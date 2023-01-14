Chilly but nice January weekend ahead

Saturday Morning: Mostly cloudy. Light flurries. Lower 20s.
Saturday Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s.
Saturday Night: Decreasing clouds. Lower 10s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Upper 20s.
Expecting a quietly nice but chilly couple of days this weekend! This morning, lingering clouds are producing light flurries in some areas (due to lake-enhancement and orographic lift), specifically Chenango County as of 8:15 AM. Cloudy skies will continue throughout the day, however some sun could peak out primarily in the Mohawk Valley this evening. More sunshine is expected tomorrow although similar to last weekend, we might have to deal with additional pesky low level clouds to start the day.
Starting out the workweek with plenty of sunshine on Monday, temperatures will slightly warm up too reaching above freezing into the mid 30s for highs. If you're a fan of the sunshine though, it won't last long as weather turns unsettled pretty much for the remainder of the week. Scattered showers Tuesday with some possible mixing in higher elevations especially in the North Country. Less rain expected Wednesday but still could see some precipitation from lake-effect, and finally more widespread rain/snow is possible this coming Friday. With a lack of artic air to fuel heavy snow, this might yet again produce very little accumulation.