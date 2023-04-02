Chilly but sunny this Sunday!

Happy Sunday! A chilly and breezy start to the day today, however plenty of sunshine is expected across the area for the entire day! Skies continue to remain mostly clear heading into tonight, with clouds beginning to increase by tomorrow morning. With these clouds, some light flurries and rain showers are possible, dependent on the moisture in the air at the time. Clouds then gradually diminish by late Monday morning and sunshine peaks out with temperatures climbing into the 50s.
By 5 PM tomorrow, rain chances begin to increase as a front moves south into our area bringing rain showers. This front will likely turn stationary over CNY, bringing in decent rainfall for isolated areas until Tuesday morning. Low level clouds are expected throughout the remainder of Tuesday with highs in the 40s, however the North Country might luck out with some sun!