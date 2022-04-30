Chilly clear night tonight

Tonight: Clear. Low 32.
Tomorrow Morning: Sunny. Low 40s.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Mostly sunny. Low 60s.
Tomorrow Evening: Partly cloudy. Upper 60s.
A beautiful clear day today to spend outside. Temperatures climbed into the 60s in the Mohawk Valley, and upper 50s across the region. Temperatures will fall close to freezing tonight, however this evening will be clear and mild. Tomorrow morning will begin to see the end of our 4 day stretch of cloudless skies from the "Omega Block" in the atmosphere. A sunny morning quickly warms into the 50s and 60s heading into the afternoon. A few clouds will begin to move in throughout the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s across Central New York. Mostly cloudy skies fully move in closer to midnight tomorrow.
By early morning Monday, widespread rain showers will sweep across the area, with a lighter break in the rain by the late morning as additional showers continue to move through the area with highs in the 50s. Mostly cloudy on Tuesday before rain returns Wednesday.