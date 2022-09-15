Chilly night ahead

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Lows near 40.
Friday morning: Sunny. Mid 40s.
Friday afternoon: Partly sunny. Upper 60s.
Friday evening: Partly cloudy. Low 60s.
Cool weather continues in Central New York tonight and tomorrow, with warmer weather returning as winds turn into the southwest. Our next weather maker arrives late Sunday, bringing an increased chance of rain early next week.
Chilly tonight, with clear skies and overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. It wouldn't hurt to cover sensitive vegetation going to bed tonight in outlying areas. While frost isn't expected, temperatures this cold can have a negative effect on some sensitive vegetation. Sunshine gives way to clouds on Friday. A little warmer, with highs in the upper 60s.
Much warmer returns for the weekend, with partly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the upper 70s. A brief shower is possible late Sunday. Cloudy with showers on Monday. Cooler, with highs in the low 70s. Showers continue on Tuesday, with highs again in the low 70s. Partly sunny on Wednesday and warmer, with the chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Partly sunny and pleasant on Thursday, with highs in the low to mid 70s.