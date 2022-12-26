Chilly temperatures continue tonight

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Upper 10s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Mid 20s.
Clouds begin to increase tonight from a weak disturbance in the atmosphere that pushes through by Tuesday morning. More dry air will limit the potential of any accumulating snow but don't be surprised if a few flurries fall overnight. Similar weather to today is expected tomorrow with highs in the mid 20s. Then by Wednesday, we finally reach above freezing again and continue to warm up towards the end of the week. New Years Eve and New Years Day look to be very mild, with temperatures reaching the low 50s!