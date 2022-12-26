 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 3 to 6 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from the Niagara
River to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Chilly temperatures continue tonight

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Upper 10s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Mid 20s.

Temperature Trend

Clouds begin to increase tonight from a weak disturbance in the atmosphere that pushes through by Tuesday morning. More dry air will limit the potential of any accumulating snow but don't be surprised if a few flurries fall overnight. Similar weather to today is expected tomorrow with highs in the mid 20s. Then by Wednesday, we finally reach above freezing again and continue to warm up towards the end of the week. New Years Eve and New Years Day look to be very mild, with temperatures reaching the low 50s!

