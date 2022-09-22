Chilly weather ahead

Tonight: Showers ending. Cloudy and chilly. Low 39.
Friday Morning: Cloudy. Low 40s.
Friday afternoon: Turning mostly sunny and windy. Low 50s.
Friday Evening: Mostly clear and chilly. Upper 40s.
A push of colder weather arrives in Central New York in the wake of a strong cold front. The weather looks to clear out as high pressure arrives tomorrow. A break in the weather is expected Saturday, before the next slow moving area of low pressure approaches on Sunday. Unsettled and cooler than average weather is expected to continue into next week.
Showers come to an end tonight. Remaining cloudy and breezy, with overnight lows in the upper 30s. Most areas aren't expected to see frost tonight. Clouds early Friday give way to sunshine. Chilly and windy, with highs in the low 50s. Frost is possible Friday night in outlying areas, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.
The weather starts out sunny this weekend. Pleasant on Saturday, with highs in the mid 60s. Clouds return Sunday, with rain developing. Highs in the low 60s. A generally cool, cloudy, and unsettled weather pattern is expected next week, with highs in the 50s on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. A return to sunshine by Thursday, with highs in the mid 50s.