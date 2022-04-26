Chilly, windy weather for Wednesday

Tonight: Cloudy with rain and snow showers late. Low 37.
Tomorrow morning: Rain and snow showers. Upper 30s.
Tomorrow afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. High 41.
Tomorrow evening: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Upper 30s.
Colder air continues to work into Central New York tonight and tomorrow. Clouds continue this evening, with a few passing showers. Patchy fog is possible overnight, with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s.
A chilly, breezy Wednesday. A few rain and snow showers are possible, especially in the morning and again in the evening. Little snow accumulation is expected. Mostly cloudy, with highs in the low 40s. The weather looks to clear out and turn much less cold as we head into the end of the week. Sunny on Thursday, with highs in the upper 40s. Mostly sunny on Friday, with highs in the low 50s. The weather looks to remain dry and seasonably warm this weekend, with highs in the mid 50 on Saturday and low 60s on Sunday.
Unsettled weather returns on Monday and Tuesday, with rain showers and highs in the upper 60s.