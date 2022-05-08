Clear and chilly night tonight

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low 37. Frost possible in higher elevations.
Tomorrow Morning: Sunny. Fog possible. Low 40s.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Sunny. Upper 60s.
Tomorrow Evening: Sunny. Low 70s.
A beautiful Mother's Day today. Temperatures reached highs in the mid to low 60s across the region. Expect another chilly night tonight however, as temperatures drop quickly into the 30s. Frost is still possible in higher elevations tonight so you might want to cover your plants and flowers. Patchy fog is possible early tomorrow morning. Fog will quickly fade away as temperatures climb steeply back into the 50s and 60s by the late morning. Highs for Monday will reach the low to mid 70s.
Temperatures will continue to climb throughout the week, heading into the upper 70s and low 80s by Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with dry conditions and sunny skies. We are following thunderstorm chances for next Sunday, which unfortunately is the same day as the lunar eclipse. We will be tracking cloud development heading into next Sunday night throughout the week this week.