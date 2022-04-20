Clear and cool this evening

Tonight: Clear. Low 31.
Tomorrow Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 30s.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Rain begins. High 52.
Tomorrow Evening: Rain continues. Low 50s.
Today we see mostly clear skies, with temperatures in the mid 40s, a lot of snow melt is occurring. Snowmelt is much slower today in higher elevations. Tonight, clear skies could mean some areas fall below freezing. For those without power still, try to stay warm tonight. Icing is a likely possibility especially in untreated areas where ponding has occurred. Temperatures climb above freezing in the morning tomorrow, with cloudy skies. Highs for the day reach the low to mid 50s, as widespread rainfall moves into the area. This rain will be strongest north of the Mohawk Valley, and will continue until later on Thursday night.
Temperatures heading into the weekend will continue to climb into the 60s and low 70s. Snow melt will still slowly continue across the region, and we are monitoring creeks and rivers. There currently is a low threat level to any major flooding for the next 7 days.