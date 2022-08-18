Clearing out tonight for possible views of the northern lights

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Low 59.
Friday morning: Partly sunny. Mid 60s.
Afternoon: Mostly sunny. High 83.
Evening: Mostly clear. Upper 70s.
An upper level storm system will continue to influence our weather, bringing scattered showers to our region this evening. As the system moves out, the weather looks to dry out and warm up as we head into the weekend. The northern lights are expected to be active tonight, with the possibility of local viewing overnight. Look to the north beginning after sunset and be sure to be away from city lights.
Showers and storms come to an end this evening. Decreasing clouds tonight, with overnight lows in the upper 50s. Improving weather expected on Friday, with a return to sunshine and highs in the low 80s. Warm and partly sunny on Saturday, with highs in the mid 80s. The weather looks dry on Sunday now, with sunshine and highs in the mid 80s. Widespread rain is expected Monday, with highs in the upper 70s. A passing shower or storm is possible on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 70s. Partly sunny and seasonably warm on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the low 80s.