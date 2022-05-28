Clearing skies this evening

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Low 49.
Tomorrow Morning: Partly cloudy. Mid 50s.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Mostly sunny. Low 70s.
Tomorrow Evening: Mostly sunny. Upper 70s.
This evening, skies will continue to clear as a cold front continues east. Less humid as well, with dew points in the 50s. Tonight, clear skies will make it a bit chilly, with temperatures falling into the upper 40s and low 50s. Tomorrow is looking like a top 10 day of the year! Perfect day to spend time outside with friends and family during this Memorial Day Weekend, highs will reach the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies, low humidity and a light breeze.
Memorial Day will be a little more warm and humid compared to Sunday, with increasing periods of cloud cover. Highs in the mid 80s. Warm weather continues into Tuesday, and by Wednesday a cold front will bring rain and possible thunderstorms to the area, causing highs to cool into the 70s towards the end of the week.