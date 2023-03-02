Clouds and flurries linger Thursday

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 30s.
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Light flurries. High 40.
Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Low 18.
*Tomorrow is a StormTracker2 Alert Day due to widespread snow, gusty winds and possible mixing*
Mostly quiet weather expected today with some weak lake-effect flurries by the afternoon. Clouds decrease overnight into Friday, and this is where our attention is for the near term.
Friday starts out uneventful, with possibly a nice start with some patchy sunshine. An inland low pressure arrives from the southwest by the evening which turns into a similar setup we saw earlier this week. This inland low will lose energy as a coastal low gains energy. This energy shift is causing a split in outcomes of the weather for our area.
The first scenario, which is the most likely to occur, is that precipitation will start out as snow that could be heavy initially. Warm air moves in behind the initial snow causing most of the area to see a wintry mix while areas north of the Mohawk Valley still see snow.
The second scenario which is least likely to occur but it hasn't been ruled out yet is the warm nose of air doesn't push north enough. That will cause this to remain an entire snow event for the entire area. Due to this split in possibilities, it is still too early to put out an official snowfall forecast, but regardless expect this system to be somewhat impactful to the area Friday night and possibly into Saturday morning. Stay tuned for updates.